🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Alyssa Coleman, digital services librarian at Luzerne County Community College, has been named the 2023 “New Librarian of the Year” by the Pennsylvania Library Association.

Each year, the Pennsylvania Library Association (PaLA) honors the service of their members, as well as those community volunteers, who go above and beyond the call of duty to support the work of libraries throughout the commonwealth.

The award was announced on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

“We are proud of ’s recognition of Alyssa and the contribution she has made to our students, faculty, staff and our community,” said Thomas P. Leary, President of LCCC.

Coleman said she is very honored and humbled to receive the award.

“I am thankful to the Pennsylvania Library Association, Luzerne County Community College, and my colleagues, friends, and family for helping me grow as a librarian,” Coleman said. “Without everyone’s continuous support, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

After obtaining her MLIS in 2020 from Rutgers University, Coleman became a PA librarian in the fall of 2021, when she accepted the position of Digital Services Librarian at LCCC.

Coleman jumped right into her regular duties, immediately enhancing the already welcoming environment, and taking the initiative on extra projects beyond her day-to-day requirements.

Coleman said she began a major weeding of an aging physical book collection, and her dedication to improving diversity, equity, and inclusion was manifested in her hard work in translating the most frequently used LibGuides into Spanish to serve the currently significant and growing Latinx population at LCCC. She has also sought to improve her pedagogy to include more equitable and inclusive practices.

Constantly learning, Coleman said she is dedicated to professional development. Whether through reading, attending webinars, or attending the Pennsylvania Library Association’s (PaLA) Annual Conference, she said she is always striving to be her best self and an even better librarian.

On accepting her first position as a degreed librarian, Coleman joined the Pennsylvania Library Association, becoming an active member of the Northeast Chapter as the PR and Marketing Liaison. She also participated in the 2022 PaLA Academy of Leadership Studies with financial support from the PaLA College and Research Division. She continues to seek leadership roles throughout the organization and represents the best in the future of PaLA.

‘It is amazing to see the many innovative programs being offered throughout the state,” said Melissa A. Rowse, 2023 President of the Pennsylvania Library Association. “Award winners serve as inspiration to our members, epitomizing our core value of serving the community. PaLA is very proud of the recipients and the impressive work they do. Congratulations to all of our 2023 award recipients.”

Christi Buker, PaLA Executive Director, said the Pennsylvania Library Association is able to do what it does thanks to the unwavering efforts of its volunteers and its members.

“These awards are just our small way of shining a light on what all librarians, library staffs and our volunteers do to continue promoting the value libraries bring to communities they serve,” Buker said. “We are thankful for their support and engagement and are honored to be able to recognize their efforts. Congratulations to all of our 2023 winners.”

A committee comprised of association members reviews the nominations, submitted in late summer, and selects winners for a series of categories.

Founded in 1901, the Pennsylvania Library Association is the state’s oldest professional library organization serving libraries, library employees, library trustees, and Friends of the Library groups.

PaLA represents more than 1,300 personal, institutional, and commercial members affiliated with public, academic, special and school libraries throughout the commonwealth.

The association represents the profession in Harrisburg with the state legislature and provides opportunities for professional growth, leadership development and continuing education for librarians.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.