🔊 Listen to this

It was 1997 when I visited Oklahoma for the second time.

It was a trip to visit my friend Leeland Alexander and his wife, Diane, in Tulsa, but the trip became much more than Tulsa.

I met Leeland when we were in the first — and only — class of Leadership USA. It was a great program, but lack of funding led to its non-perpetuation.

Anyway, Leeland invited me out to Tulsa, and I decided to make the trip.

One day, we decided to head to Oklahoma City, where on April 19, 1995, Timothy McVeigh committed his evil act — a truck bomb ripped through the Murrah Building, killing 168 people.

Leeland and I visited the Murrah Building site and the first thing we noticed was “the tree” — now known as “The Survivor Tree.” It stood green and proud amid broken windows, fallen walls and emptiness — all caused by that bomb, evil Timothy McVeigh’s bomb.

The tree still stands across the street from where the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building once stood until McVeigh pulled a Ryder truck in front, set the timer on the bomb and walked away to his getaway car.

As McVeigh drove away, happy in his thoughts, he must have heard the bomb go off — he had to know what he had just done.

And what he did is impossible to comprehend, much less understand, until you visit the site in Oklahoma City. Only then do you really know the extent of McVeigh’s evilness.

For two blocks to the left, the right, and across the street, there was devastation. Sidewalks and structures held the scars of that April, 19, 1995, blast. Some 25 buildings were lost along with 168 innocent lives.

What remained was nothing, really. Boarded up windows, smashed glass, fallen bricks and mortar, shattered families and a devastated morale of a once-proud city.

And that American elm tree — “the Survivor Tree.”

With all the devastation and damage in every direction, the tree somehow miraculously survived.

When I was there, tacked to the tree was a poem entitled, “What Did You See?” It tells of what happened that day — the noise, the devastation, the screams, the crying, the pain, the suffering, the helplessness of the situation. And it talked of how the tree, like society, survived.

A 15 year-old Oklahoma City girl wrote the poem and placed it on the tree.

Why the tree lived through the blast is hard to explain. But it now stands in mockery of McVeigh. The tree has become the symbol of what he could not kill — the survivors, the families, the country and the memories of the victims themselves.

No matter how many television accounts you have watched, no matter how many newspaper reports you have read, you can never comprehend the extent of damage that had been done.

In front of where the Murrah Building once stood, there was a section of Fifth Street where the hole made by McVeigh’s bomb had been recently paved. It measured the size of a football field and was around 20-feet deep. Think about that and you can begin to realize the extent of the bomb’s damage.

The hole is not more than 100 feet from the tree — yet the tree remains.

The innocent lives that were lost will forever remind us of what happened that day, and we will never forget. And the tree that survived will tell us that life, indeed, does go on.

I touched that tree. I prayed at the fence. I saw the devastation and experienced the mood. I don’t know what it was like to be in Oklahoma City the day of the bombing. Let’s hope none of us ever will.

After that emotional visit to Oklahoma City, Leeland and I decided to head to Commerce, located in the state’s northeast corner. Nearby is Quapaw, where Kansas, Oklahoma, and Missouri all meet. There is a spot where you can actually stand in all three states at the same time.

But Leeland and I were on a mission — we wanted to visit Commerce, Mickey Mantle’s hometown. To say the mission was a success would be a gross understatement.

First we found “Mutt Mantle Field,” the Commerce Little League field named after Mickey’s dad and where Mickey played.

Then we visited Mickey’s childhood home on Quincy Street. At the time, a family was living in the modest home. A young boy was on the front porch and I asked him if this was the home where legendary New York Yankee Mickey Mantle grew up.

“Yes sir,” said the boy. “Would like to come inside?”

We asked if the boy’s parents were at home and he said his daddy was, so he went and got his father and we were invited in to see the house.

This was an amazing moment for me. We actually stood in Mickey’s bedroom and I decided to say a prayer — Mickey had died two years prior.

“It’s my room now,” the boy said. Life does go on.

We thanked the man for allowing us inside and we left.

It sure was a day filled with emotion.

And a day I will never forget.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.