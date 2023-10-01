Keith Gilman’s latest effort delves into horror genre

CLARKS SUMMIT — Clarks Summit author Keith Gilman recently published his fourth book, and this time it’s a horror novel.

Gilman’s novel “Spirits of the Dead” tells the story of an ordinary man desperate to save his daughter’s life who ends up striking a bargain in hell with dire supernatural consequences.

“It’s a novel about possession,” Gilman said.

The novel, to be published on Oct. 3 by Severn House, diverges from the genre of Gilman’s three previous crime fiction novels.

“It comes just in time for Halloween,” Gilman said.

Gilman, a retired police officer, was first published in 2009, with his first book “Father’s Day” awarded the Best First Novel by the Private Eye Writers of American.

He followed up with a second novel entitled “My Brother’s Keeper” and a third entitled “Bad Habits,” a collection of short stories.

Gilman said his experience as a police officer in the Philadelphia area lent itself to crime fiction.

But Gilman became aware that horror, a genre, was becoming popular in print and as well as streaming content and he was fascinated by the new genre.

And while this fourth book is seeped in the supernatural, deemed a “psychological thriller” and is sure to scare readers, it also has a tightly woven plot that makes it a quality read across the board.

Gilman graduated from Scranton High School and the University of Scranton.

When asked why he decided to become an author, he says the same thing he did when asked why he became a police officer, “It’s something I always wanted to do.”

Gilman said that his father did some writing, and he believed his love of writing is a family trait.

On Oct. 8 at 1 p.m., Gilman will be signing books at the Barnes & Noble Hub in Wilkes-Barre Township.

On Oct. 21 at 12 p.m., he will be back at that Barnes & Noble location as part of the store’s annual “Annual Halloween Scares,” which will bring together authors of horror and dark fantasy books for in-store signings, reading and a question and answer period.

The book is available at Barnes & Noble, both in-store and online, in hardcover and as an ebook. It is also available on Amazon.