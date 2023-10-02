🔊 Listen to this

Fork Over Love, the organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes them at locations throughout the community for free, announced four meal distributions for the month of October.

Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and anyone in need of a meal is welcomed. You may drive or walk up to receive food, unless otherwise noted.

There will be no free dinner distribution during the week of Oct. 8-14 because of Fork Over Love Restaurant Week, an inaugural fundraiser to benefit the organization.

October’s meal distribution dates are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 4

5 p.m., Dallas High School

2030 Conyngham Ave., Dallas

Drive up or walk

Monday, Oct. 23

5 p.m., Hoyt Library

284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston

Walk up only

Thursday, Oct. 26

3:30 p.m., Hazleton Integration Project

225 E. 4th St., Hazleton

Walk up only

Sunday, Oct. 29

12 p.m., Halloween Trick or Treat event on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre

Walk up only

For more information or to donate to help provide meals for your community and support local restaurants, visit forkoverlove.org or call 570-331-8362.