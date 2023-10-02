Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Fork Over Love, the organization that purchases hot, chef-made meals from small, independent restaurants and then distributes them at locations throughout the community for free, announced four meal distributions for the month of October.
Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis and anyone in need of a meal is welcomed. You may drive or walk up to receive food, unless otherwise noted.
There will be no free dinner distribution during the week of Oct. 8-14 because of Fork Over Love Restaurant Week, an inaugural fundraiser to benefit the organization.
October’s meal distribution dates are as follows:
Wednesday, Oct. 4
5 p.m., Dallas High School
2030 Conyngham Ave., Dallas
Drive up or walk
Monday, Oct. 23
5 p.m., Hoyt Library
284 Wyoming Ave., Kingston
Walk up only
Thursday, Oct. 26
3:30 p.m., Hazleton Integration Project
225 E. 4th St., Hazleton
Walk up only
Sunday, Oct. 29
12 p.m., Halloween Trick or Treat event on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre
Walk up only
For more information or to donate to help provide meals for your community and support local restaurants, visit forkoverlove.org or call 570-331-8362.