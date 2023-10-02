🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Luzerne County Community College Benco Dental Clinic, 38 East Main St., in downtown Nanticoke, in the Francis S. and Mary Gill Carrozza Health Sciences Center, will now offer free dental services to the community.

Clinic times vary by semester and are generally 4 days per week.

Monday 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 8:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m-5:30 p.m.

Services offered:

• Complete oral assessment

• Teeth cleaning

• Home care instructions

• Radiographs (X-rays), if indicated

• Sealants

• Denture cleaning

• Fluoride treatment

• Dentist exam

Other services available for a fee are nightguards and whitening trays.

Established in 2012, the 24-chair state-of-the-art Luzerne County Community College Benco Dental Clinic is staffed by licensed dental hygienists and dentists.

A teaching and learning facility, treatment at the Luzerne County Community College Benco Dental Clinic proceeds more slowly than in a dental office because the services are carefully evaluated by faculty.

Appointments are usually two to four hours in length and patients may have to return to complete treatment.

All services listed are available by appointment — call 570-740-0446.