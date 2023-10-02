🔊 Listen to this

from row from left: Dr. Sherri Homanko, Gracie Youngcourt and Alexa Brace. top row from left: Aryanna Brace, Emily Fancher, Bella Drasher, Josephine Kropp and Rep. Dane Watro.

Watro discusses service and impacting communities with the Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization titleholders and their family members.

Titleholders of the Miss Greater Hazleton Scholarship Organization (MGHSO) took a trip to Harrisburg last week in honor of the organization’s 10 anniversary.

State Rep. Dane Watro and Mike Cabell hosted MGHSO Executive Director Sherri Homanko on Sept. 26 at the state capitol, along with several current titleholders, and all were recognized on the floor of the House of Representatives during the session.

Homanko was presented with a citation honoring the MGHSO for its 10th Anniversary and the titleholders were presented with certificates of recognition for their volunteerism and community impact, and also spent time learning about government and service with State Rep Dane Watro.

MGHSO was established in 2013 and leads a service-oriented scholarship program seeking to empower youth, teens and young women through education and opportunity. By providing a platform for tomorrow’s leaders to express their opinions, talents, character and intelligence, MGHSO seeks to aid in personal development, better the community and state at large, and display the importance of service before self.

Titleholders present included:

• Miss Greater Hazleton PreTeen Alexa Brace is a 6th grade student at Drums Elementary Middle School. She is a jazz dancer and her platform is Volunteerism.

• Miss Commonwealth PreTeen Bella Drasher is a 7th grade student at Valley Elementary Middle School in Sugarloaf. She is a dancer and her platform is Volunteerism.

• Miss Pocono Teen Aryanna Brace is an 8th grade student at Drums Elementary Middle School. She is a contemporary dancer and her platform is “Working Our Tails Off- Pet Adoption Awareness”.

• Miss Commonwealth Teen Emily Fancher is a 10th grade student at Hazleton Area High School. She is a lyrical dancer and her platform is “When it is Darkest We Can See the Stars- Suicide Awareness.”

• Miss Keystone Teen Gracie Youngcourt Is a 10th grade student at Hazleton Area High School. She is a singer and her platform is “Baking for a Cause”

• Miss Northeastern Pennsylvania Teen Josephine Kropp is a 10th grade student at Shenandoah Valley Jr./Sr. High School and the Schuylkill County Technology Center Criminal Justice Program. She is a jazz dancer and her platform is “K9 Hero Haven,” a nonprofit that provides all police and working dogs a loving home, long rest and retirement after years of hard work. Her family’s dog, CWD Tina, was placed a foster with K9 Hero Haven upon her retirement in September 2018 until she could be reunited with her handler, JoJo’s father Matthew Kropp, in December 2018. Tina and Matt served 7 Iraq rotations and 5 certifications together. CWD Tina passed away August 30, 2023.

Titleholders who did not attend:

• Miss Greater Hazleton Princess Alaia Pimentel is a 2nd grade student at Holy Family Academy in Hazleton. She is an acrobatic dancer and her platform is Volunteerism.

• Miss Greater Hazleton Teen Mackenzie Youngcourt is a Freshman at The Pennsylvania State University majoring in Biology. She is a lyrical dancer and her platform is “Be Smart. Don’t Start”.

• Miss Keystone Mackenzie Sherman is in her last year of King College’s Physician Assistant Program. She is a jazz dancer and her platform is “Concussion Awareness: Think, Protect, Then Play”.

• Miss Greater Hazleton Julia Snyder is a first year law student at Villanova University. She is an actress and her platform is “Invisible Illnesses & Celiac Disease Awareness”.