EXETER – A criminal investigation has been launched into a teacher who works in the Wyoming Area School District, according to our newsgathering partners at Eyewitnees News (WBRE/WYOU).

Police told Eyewitness News that three students claimed the teacher had purchased and offered them marijuana gummy bears, alcohol and also allegedly bought the students nicotine vapes.

The investigation was launched about two weeks ago and, according to the search warrant, was launched after a social worker in the school district contacted the Wyoming Area Regional Police regarding information she had allegedly received from a student.

Wyoming Area Regional Police Department is currently working with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s office on the case.