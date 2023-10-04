🔊 Listen to this

Stephanie Jallen, seated, a human resources generalist for St. Joseph’s Center, talks to a job seeker during Tuesday’s Times Leader Career Expo at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Elizabeth Scanlan of Mountain Top was making the rounds at the Times Leader Career Expo Tuesday morning to check out what jobs are available in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Scanlan, 23, discovered there are a lot of companies looking for candidates to hire and there were a lot of job-seekers as well at the event held at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Scanlan said she is seeking a career in art and design.

“It’s a pretty tough market right now,” she said. “But events like this help people like me identify who is hiring and for what positions.”

“Hosting these live events is still relevant in today’s world of recruitment and job seeking,” said Kerry Miscavage, Publisher, Times Leader Media Group. “Several job seekers that use online tools told me today that a lot of jobs listed can be misleading on location of job and also collect too much user data.

“An event like today’s allows both job seeker and recruiter to talk specifically about the open jobs and how they can easily apply without a lot of red tape. We are thrilled to see so many qualified job seekers coming through the doors today,” she added.

Miscavage said the Times Leader has always taken the lead for hosting cost-efficient job fairs for Northeastern Pennsylvania. Tuesday’s event offered a live option at the Mohegan Sun Arena concourse. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

At a nearby table, Samantha Fenicchia, director of client services for Building Blocks Learning Centers, and Lauren Devers, director of human resources, were looking to identify candidates for several positions at all of the company’s 12 locations.

“We’re looking for teachers, teacher’s assistants, support staff and administrative roles,” Fenicchia said.

Building Blocks will be adding a location soon at 116 South Main St., where D&D Realty Group is nearing completion on the construction of 34 new loft apartments — half of which have already been leased — and the ground floor will become Building Blocks Learning Center’s new downtown early childhood education facility.

Zubeen Saeed, Chief Executive Officer/President of Building Blocks Learning Center, said she hopes to have the new facility open sometime in January, depending on how construction progresses.

“We are really excited about this project,” Saeed said. “We are working out all the logistics, but we are thrilled to be able to soon bring our program to Downtown Wilkes-Barre.”

Saeed said Building Blocks offers a quality education program for infants through pre-kindergarten students, ages 6 weeks to 4 years old. She said Building Blocks is collaborating with Wilkes University on the South Main Street center.

“We offer an early education program supporting the social, emotional and academic development of our students,” Saeed said. “This center will create 25 new jobs, from teachers to management, and we will enroll 125 students.”

A veteran of job and career fairs is Trooper Martin Bibla of the Pennsylvania State Police. Bibla said PSP is looking to recruit troopers to add to the ranks of the force.

Bibla noted that Gov. Josh Shapiro recently changed the educational requirement for becoming a state trooper. He said a college degree is no longer a requirement.

“We are seeing more interest in joining the state police,” Bibla said. “A lot of military veterans have also expressed interest.”

Stephanie Jallen, a former U.S. Paralympian, now works as a human resources generalist for St. Joseph’s Center. Jallen said she was hoping to find candidates to fill direct care positions, as well as registered nurses and licensed practical nurses.

Jallen, 27, is a skier who qualified for the 2014 Winter Paralympics competing for Team USA. She won a bronze medal in the standing super-G and super combined events

“So far there has been a lot of interest here,” Jallen said, adding that she has five more career fairs lined up to recruit candidates.

Sheena Weiss, of The Institute for Human Resources and Services, Inc., said the company is looking for direct support professionals to work with individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“This is a great place to meet candidates and talk to them and they get to learn about what we do as well,” Weiss said.

Emily Eckhart, Marketing Manager, and Jason Blew, Human Resources, represented Medico Construction Equipment. They said they were looking for candidates for the position of heavy equipment service technician, both in-home and on the road.

“We have talked to a few people so far,” Blew said. “These positions pay between $15 and $30 per hour.”

Jennifer Letcher, Human Resources Office Manager at Walmart, and Eddy Acosta, HR Manager, said they were looking for candidates for the positions of order fillers, lift drivers and loaders. They said the positions pay up to $27.75 per hour.

“We’re looking to hire people for our stores throughout the region,” Letcher said. “Job fairs like this are extremely helpful for us to identify qualified candidates.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.