HANOVER TWP. — It’s been about six months since Hanover Area School District hosted its first Unified Sports track meet, but the new effort to make sports more inclusive to students with special needs got a big boost at Tuesday’s School Board Meeting with the board unanimously voting to create a “Hawks Unified Student Club.”

The move gives the Unified Sports program the district’s imprimatur, complete with the appointment of David Borofski as club adviser with a stipend of $1,50o.

The board also took advantage of an opportunity Superintendent Nathan Barrett said has been recently presented to local districts to improve grant applications, approving an agreement with Edu Consult Consulting. Barrett said the district will pay a $2,000 retainer for support in applying for and managing grants.

The district will also have a new online platform Barrett can use to evaluate administrators and the board can use to evaluate Barrett. The board approved the purchase of the SuperEval Administration Evaluation Platform at $6,635.

And the board made 10 appointments for extra-curricular activities for the 2023-24 school year:

•In girls basketball, Marie Skrepenak as head coach at $6,778, Robert Holden as junior varsity coach at $3,725, Yolanda Hollock as junior high coach at $2,244, and Woodly Augustin as freshman coach at $3,469. Hollock was also appointed senior class advisor at $1,400 after the board accepted the resignation of Maureen Peterman from the post.

• In boys basketball John Soboleski as assistant varsity coach at $3,725, Bohdan Krawczeniuk as head junior high coach at $3,469, and Tyler Smallcomb for seventh and eighth grade coach at $2,244.

• Dave Griffith was appointed head wrestling coach at $6,778 and Giavanni Amigon as co-ed soccer assistant junior high coach at $2,131.

The board also:

• Approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Marywood University’s School of Social Work for field placement in the district for the current school year.

• Agreed to purchase two electric-powered passenger vans from the lone bidder Rohrer, though the sale depends on a review of the offer, which Barrett opened during the meeting. Barrett said the district will use the vans to transport up to 10 students to various events such as athletics. The price wasn’t available because the bid has not been reviewed.

• Approved an agreement with Conrad Siegel for help in compliance with Affordable Care Act employee reporting at a cost of $6,500.

• Approved tenure for Olivia Allegrucci.

• Approved hiring Brittany Owens as certified school nurse for the current school year.

• Approved an addendum to the contract with ESS — a company used by area school districts primarily to help secure substitute teachers — to include personal care aides for the current school year.

• Appointed Joseph Roman as crossing guard at $50 per day.

