Mary Stegmaier Mansion provides setting
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
As 100 alumnae of the former Nesbitt Hospital School of Nursing mingled Sunday afternoon during a reunion at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion in Wilkes-Barre, they reminisced about their school days in Kingston, and the nearby Nesbitt Hospital where they gained bedside experience.
“When you talk about Nesbitt, you’re talking about a family,” said Nancy Daily Carey of Kingston Township, class of 1966. “People still talk about the feeling they had when they were patients.”
“The school was smaller, and the hospital was small,” said Donna Roberts Edwards, class of 1968, now living in New Jersey. “We had wonderful teachers. And we were diploma graduates, so we had a lot of bedside experience,” compared to the nurses who, during that era, enrolled in college as opposed to a school of nursing. “We were in the hospital starting on day one.”
“Actually, we did take college courses, at Wilkes College,” Edwards remembered. “But we didn’t get credits because we didn’t pay for them.”
“The tuition at Nesbitt was very reasonable,” she added.
Edwards and her friend Susan Kmiecinski Wehrer remember the bonding experience of living in the student nurses’ dormitory, where the young women sometimes relaxed by playing pinochle in the rec room, with their hair up in rollers.
“We had a curfew and a house mother,” Edwards remembered.
“You had to sign out if you were going to leave,” Wehrer recalled. “And you couldn’t be married.”
Oh, but there were no rules against meeting your future spouse at the hospital.
That’s what happened for Nancy Daily Carey, who at first resisted all invitations from the future Dr. Ned Carey, who in the 1960s was “an orderly, and going to King’s College.”
“Everyone said not to go out with him,” she said. “Because he’d just take you out for coffee and that would be the end of it.”
“He took me out for a milkshake,” Nancy Daily Carey’s nursing school roommate Nancy Boyes Mayer recalled. “He wanted me to persuade Nancy to go out with him.”
Perhaps that did the trick. The Careys were married for 51 years, until his death in 2019.
Members of the class of 1966 were well represented at Sunday’s reunion. “We have two tables,” said Lora Wesley Ruckle of Hunlock Creek.
“We were the 50th anniversary class,” said Sally Thomas Stager of Shavertown, remembering how she and fellow nursing students were entertained at the home of Abram Nesbitt II, long-time president of the hospital board of directors. “We were wined and dined at the Nesbitt home. They taught us how to have a proper tea and stir the cups, and how to introduce people.”
If you ask some of the nurses why they entered their profession, Edwards will mention her affinity for anatomy and physiology. But several others talked about limited career choices for women when they were coming of age.
“When I graduated from high school in 1957, that was what you did,” Marilyn Colley Carlson, now of Nutley, N.J., said. “Teacher, nurse, lab technician.”
“In the 1960s you were a secretary, or you got married,” Wehrer said. “Or you became a nurse or teacher.
“My dad said, make up your mind, nurse or teacher,” said Lora Wesley Ruckle of Hunlock Creek, echoing the familiar refrain. “But I think most of us loved it.”
“It was wonderful,” Carlson said. “Would I do it again? No, I’d become an astronaut.”