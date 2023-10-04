Mary Stegmaier Mansion provides setting

Susan Kmiecinski Wehrer and Donna Roberts Edwards, from the Nesbitt Hospital School of Nursing class of 1968, remembered with a laugh how young women would relax and play pinochle in the rec room of the student nurses dormitory, “with our hair up in rollers.”

Classmates used to call these two roommates Nancy D. and Nancy B., because they had the same first name. Nancy Boyes Mayer, right, of Harveys Lake, also takes some credit for smoothing the way for Nancy Daily Carey to agree to date the young orderly who eventually became her husband, Dr. Ned Carey.

Guests mingle on Sunday afternoon at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre, the setting for a reunion of graduates of the Nesbitt Hospital School of Nursing.

As 100 alumnae of the former Nesbitt Hospital School of Nursing mingled Sunday afternoon during a reunion at the Mary Stegmaier Mansion in Wilkes-Barre, they reminisced about their school days in Kingston, and the nearby Nesbitt Hospital where they gained bedside experience.

“When you talk about Nesbitt, you’re talking about a family,” said Nancy Daily Carey of Kingston Township, class of 1966. “People still talk about the feeling they had when they were patients.”

“The school was smaller, and the hospital was small,” said Donna Roberts Edwards, class of 1968, now living in New Jersey. “We had wonderful teachers. And we were diploma graduates, so we had a lot of bedside experience,” compared to the nurses who, during that era, enrolled in college as opposed to a school of nursing. “We were in the hospital starting on day one.”

“Actually, we did take college courses, at Wilkes College,” Edwards remembered. “But we didn’t get credits because we didn’t pay for them.”

“The tuition at Nesbitt was very reasonable,” she added.

Edwards and her friend Susan Kmiecinski Wehrer remember the bonding experience of living in the student nurses’ dormitory, where the young women sometimes relaxed by playing pinochle in the rec room, with their hair up in rollers.

“We had a curfew and a house mother,” Edwards remembered.

“You had to sign out if you were going to leave,” Wehrer recalled. “And you couldn’t be married.”

Oh, but there were no rules against meeting your future spouse at the hospital.

That’s what happened for Nancy Daily Carey, who at first resisted all invitations from the future Dr. Ned Carey, who in the 1960s was “an orderly, and going to King’s College.”

“Everyone said not to go out with him,” she said. “Because he’d just take you out for coffee and that would be the end of it.”

“He took me out for a milkshake,” Nancy Daily Carey’s nursing school roommate Nancy Boyes Mayer recalled. “He wanted me to persuade Nancy to go out with him.”

Perhaps that did the trick. The Careys were married for 51 years, until his death in 2019.

Members of the class of 1966 were well represented at Sunday’s reunion. “We have two tables,” said Lora Wesley Ruckle of Hunlock Creek.

“We were the 50th anniversary class,” said Sally Thomas Stager of Shavertown, remembering how she and fellow nursing students were entertained at the home of Abram Nesbitt II, long-time president of the hospital board of directors. “We were wined and dined at the Nesbitt home. They taught us how to have a proper tea and stir the cups, and how to introduce people.”

If you ask some of the nurses why they entered their profession, Edwards will mention her affinity for anatomy and physiology. But several others talked about limited career choices for women when they were coming of age.

“When I graduated from high school in 1957, that was what you did,” Marilyn Colley Carlson, now of Nutley, N.J., said. “Teacher, nurse, lab technician.”

“In the 1960s you were a secretary, or you got married,” Wehrer said. “Or you became a nurse or teacher.

“My dad said, make up your mind, nurse or teacher,” said Lora Wesley Ruckle of Hunlock Creek, echoing the familiar refrain. “But I think most of us loved it.”

“It was wonderful,” Carlson said. “Would I do it again? No, I’d become an astronaut.”