DURYEA — Police in Duryea arrested a man they allege was armed with a knife when he attempted to rob another man Tuesday.

Dustan Jahn Turmess, 48, of Duryea, was arraigned by District Judge James Haggerty of Kingston on two counts of robbery and one count each of simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal trespass, harassment and disorderly conduct. Turmess was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail.

According to Duryea police:

A man reported he was at property he owns in the 300 block of Main Street when he was approached by Turmess who demanded $10,000 or he was going to kill him.

The man refused to surrender any money and told police he does not owe anyone money.

Turmess left but returned later armed with a knife threatening to kill the man unless he got $10,000, police reported.

Police said Turmess initiated a struggle when he was arrested.