WILKES-BARRE — Holly K. Pilcavage, President & CEO at Coal Creative, announced on Wednesday that the office will be relocating to a new location as of Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Pilcavage said the new and improved workspace will be located at 45 East Northampton St.

“We’re proud to relocate within the confines of Downtown Wilkes-Barre, nearby other notable businesses, such as Movies 14 and the future home of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber,” Pilcavage said. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you. Your trust and support over the years has allowed us to expand into a truly exciting and inspiring workspace for the future.”

As a result of the move, Pilcavage aid Coal Creative will experience some downtime throughout the month of October:

• Thursday, Oct. 12. after 12 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 20, all day (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Pilcavage said extensive planning has gone into this relocation effort to ensure that Coal Creative is still able to deliver the best possible service to all collaborators throughout this period of transition.

“If applicable, we ask that you please update your internal systems to reflect our change of address moving forward,” Pilcavage said. “It would be greatly appreciated.”

Questions can be sent to Pilcavage at — holl[email protected] — or by calling 570-212-9586, ext. 700.

Coal Creative has created a landing page providing clear directions, which can be found at coalcreative.com/office-visit-information/.

“Once again, thank you for your continued support, we look forward to seeing you at our new space,” Pilcavage said.

