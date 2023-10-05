🔊 Listen to this

HARRISBURG — A bill sponsored by state Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Plymouth, addressing the removal of duplicative utility poles, has been unanimously voted out of committee and is headed for the House for consideration.

Ryncavage said duplicate utility poles are not only an eyesore, but can also pose a safety hazard.

“Telephone or electric poles are a common sight in our communities and exist to bring services to our doorsteps, such as electricity, phone and internet services,” he said. “These poles do have a lifespan, however, and need to be replaced due to age or due to an accident rendering the old pole unusable.”

Ryncavage said the proposal dates back to the start of his public service career as a councilman working to revitalize Main Street in Plymouth Borough.

“I’m excited my colleagues understand and support the necessity to have this legislation move forward, ” Ryncavage said.

As it currently stands, Ryncavage said there is no time-frame for when an old pole should be removed once a new pole is put up.

Ryncavage’s legislation directs the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to hold utility companies accountable by creating a timetable to remove the duplicate poles, and further outlines that the cost to remove them will not be passed to consumers by way of higher utility costs.

“My legislation is pro-taxpayer, pro-jobs and is vital for fostering safe and beautiful communities,” Ryncavage said.

Ryncavage serves on the House Consumer Protection, Technology and Utilities Committee, where this bill — House Bill 1619 — was unanimously passed 25-0.

