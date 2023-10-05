Event, in second year, again draws many donations

Lt. Ismael Ortiz and Lt. Irseris Ortiz joined Eyewitness News Wednesday during ‘PA Live!’ to talk about the TV station’s clothing drive, Coats for Kids.

WILKES-BARRE — The team at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU) certainly had their hands full on Wednesday during the station’s Coats for Kids project, an annual clothing drive aimed at helping needy families throughout NEPA get through the winter.

“All of a sudden, it just exploded,” said Creative Services Director Becky Stitzer as she stood in the middle of the news studio on South Franklin Street, surrounded by piles of coats.

“I left for literally an hour-and-a-half, and it’s four times what it was when I left,” she said. “We’re overflowing out there, I have to start bringing stuff in.”

The boxes set in front of “PA Live!” co-host Chris Bohinski while he filmed his segment were indeed stuffed to the max, with coats for both children and adults looking ready to spill out onto the sidewalk.

According to News Director Eric Nazarenus, last year’s inaugural drive was such a success that they expanded it this year.

In addition to taking donations outside of the TV station’s locations in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, and Stroudsburg, drop off spots were also set up at three Ashley Furniture stores throughout the region. People interested in donating were able to send in new coats through the mail as well.

The clothing drive kicked off bright and early, at around 7 a.m., and ran until 8 p.m.

“It’s one of those projects that, as a team, we feel really good about,” said Nazarenus, adding that the studio is “all hands on deck” in every department when it comes to organizing and promoting the clothing drive.

For the project, Eyewitness News partnered with the Salvation Army, who will take the coats once they’re sorted and the used ones are dry-cleaned and distribute them to those in need for free.

According to Lt. Ismael Ortiz, 1,000 coats were donated last year.

“This is the only drive in our areas that collects coats for children so this is very important for our community,” he said.

While the Salvation Army doesn’t have definitive date for distribution right now, Ortiz said that people are welcomed to call the Wilkes-Barre office at 570-824-8741 in the meantime and sign up for the distribution list.