If you grab a bite to eat this upcoming week at any of the roughly 50 local restaurants participating in Fork Over Love Restaurant Week, you’ll be helping support the non-profit organization in its mission to distribute free, chef-made meals to those throughout the community in need.

Fork Over Love Restaurant Week will take place from Oct. 8 to 14. Each day, there will be different restaurant features that benefit the non-profit.

Circles on the Square, a popular lunchtime eatery in downtown Wilkes-Barre, will offer customers the speciality sandwich, “Give a Fork” all week long. The sandwich is made of Teriyaki chicken, on pumpernickel with cole slaw, cranberry preserves, bacon, mayo and grilled pineapple.

The restaurant, which first opened its doors in 1985, is known for their assorted sandwich menu and has been participating in Fork Over Love’s meal distributions since the very beginning.

“It’s beneficial on both ends. They get a meal and the organization helped us in the beginning of the pandemic when we didn’t have much business,” said co-owner Brenda Sokolowski.

Sokolowski worked at Circles for 14 years before she and her husband, Walter, purchased the restaurant in 2020.

“Everything goes hand in hand so I’m glad we can give back now to them and help them do more,” said Sokolowski.

For Sokolowski, the nonprofit truly does live up to its mission, and she commended the volunteers and organizers for their generosity.

“They will even make sure the drivers could have meals,” said Sokolowski. “They take care of everybody.”

Connor Scalleat, owner of Scalleat Hospitality Group, said that Fork Over Love has made the process of meal distribution seamless for his restaurants, which include The Cannning House in Forty Fort, the Powerhouse Eatery in White Haven and Ovalon Bar and Grill in Hazleton.

“Their marketing is so good, honestly. They do a great job of making sure everything is organized. There’s never any loose ends or questions,” said Scalleat.

For Restaurant Week, all three venues will donate 15% of profits from each meal sold to Fork Over Love.

“The biggest thing for me, that I love about it so much, is that small business portion of the charity,” Scalleat explained. “I think it’s great that they’re getting people in the community involved and closer to the people in need of help.”

Scalleat Hospitality Group has worked with the organization numerous times in the past, with Scalleat’s team making roughly 100 takeout meals for each distribution event.

“That’s not our normal operation, but everyone on the team steps up when it’s time to do that,” he said.

In the past, Scalleat said that his restaurants have worked with other charities, but they normally don’t get to prepare the food themselves, as they do with For Over Love.

“It’s amazing that we’re able to cook the food, make some that we’re proud of and actually get it into people’s hands that need it,” he said.

In addition to supporting Fork Over Love by visiting one of the participating restaurants, you can also purchase a raffle ticket for a “52 Weeks of Dinner” raffle. One lucky winner will win 52+ restaurant gift certificates, with all raffle proceeds going to Fork Over Love. The drawing will be held on Oct. 18.

To purchase raffle tickets or to check out a complete listing of restaurant features by day, visit forkoverlove.org.