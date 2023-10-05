🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A man was shot in the arm while Hazleton police say the suspected shooter was arrested in a dispute about publications in a Spanish newspaper.

Victor Perez, 60, of Pine Street, Freeland, was arraigned Thursday on felony assault charges alleging he shot Bernardo Perez in the area of 140 S. Vine St., Hazleton, just before 6 p.m.

Victor Perez told city police detectives he had a long standing feud with Bernardo Perez about pictures and caricatures of his wife and daughter being published in a Spanish newspaper Bernardo Perez publishes, according to court records.

Police responded to the 100 block of South Vine Street where they found Bernardo Perez suffered a gunshot wound to his arm. Bernardo Perez was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton for what police say was a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The gunman, identified in court records as Victor Perez, sped away in a 2017 Nissan SUV.

Police tracked the registration plate of the Nissan to Victor Perez’s residence where he was taken into custody without incident by Freeland police, court records say.

During an interview with Victor Perez, he told detectives he had a conflict with Bernardo Perez due to a newspaper Bernardo Perez publishes, court records say.

Victor Perez allegedly claimed Bernardo Perez has published disparaging caricatures of his wife in the newspaper and also published pictures of his children.

Prior to the shooting, Bernardo Perez went to a business where the daughter of Victor Perez is employed to place newspaper to be sold.

Bernardo Perez was not permitted to leave the newspaper at the business.

Victor Perez went looking for Bernardo Perez to tell him to stop posting pictures and caricatures about his wife and daughter. When Victor Perez located Bernardo Perez, he claimed Bernardo Perez threatened him with a knife Bernardo Perez held above his head, court records say.

Victor Perez admitted, court records say, he fired three rounds from a firearm to stop Bernardo Perez from approaching him with a knife.

Police said Victor Perez and Bernardo Perez are not related.

Victor Perez was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy in Luzerne County Central Court on two counts of aggravated assault and a single count of reckless endangerment. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $50,000 bail.