HANOVER TWP. — Five men wanted on various offenses were apprehended this week in Hanover Township.
- Oct. 4: Township police along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force captured three men at Marion Terrace Apartments. They are:
Hafiz J. Josey, 38, of Edison, N.J., wanted in New Jersey on charges of fleeing and eluding and drug possession offenses. Arraigned on a fugitive warrant and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.
Barakaat Onley, 36, of Newark, N.J., was wanted in New Jersey on firearm offenses. Arraigned on a fugitive warrant and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $250,000 bail.
Shakil Crosby, 33, of Wilkes-Barre, was wanted by the Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department on parole violations with the original charges of drug trafficking and assault. Jailed at the county correctional facility
- Oct. 4: Jalal Robertson Keller, 30, of Pittston, was captured on an arrest warrant issued May 12 charging him with simple assault and harassment filed by Wilkes-Barre police. Keller was arraigned and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
- Oct. 5: Anthron Lapreece Green, 21, of Edwardsville, was captured at Hanover Village apartments on a judge’s bench warrant for failure to appear in court on firearm offenses. Green was jailed at the county correctional facility.