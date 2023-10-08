🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Last month, Larry Newman gave his usually upbeat report on the status of Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

When Newman ended his report, John Maday, president of the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, offered the perfect comment.

“There’s a lot of good stuff going on in Downtown Wilkes-Barre,” Maday said.

Profound words again from Maday, the most optimistic guy I know when the conversation turns to Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

And it got me to thinking — is the city’s downtown getting better all the time, or are we looking at things through rose-colored glasses?

After much consideration and deliberation, I agree with Newman and Maday — the city is coming back in a positive way.

Now I must qualify my position by telling you that I was a frequent visitor to Downtown Wilkes-Barre back in the day. My mom would say, “Come on Billy, we’re going overtown.”

So we either took the family car or we got on the bus and off we would go. And these were great trips to a bustling downtown that had numerous stores and sidewalks filled with shoppers.

We would go to Fowler Dick & Walker — The Boston Store — The Hub, Lazarus, Issac Long, Woolworth’s, Kresge’s, John B. Stetz, and many more. We would eat lunch at The Spa or the Boston Candy Kitchen and we would come home with lots of packages.

And of course we would always stop to say hi to Pete Chaivanik, affectionately known as “Pencil Pete” — the smiling man who had cerebral palsy and who sat in his wagon and sold pencils in front of The Boston Store (now Boscov’s) in downtown Wilkes-Barre to make a living.

I think about this determined man who never let his disability get him down. A man who made sure to go to work every day, smile at the world and earn enough to help put food on the table.

And Pete always did this — every single day — with an infectious smile and always with a thank you. Pete was an inspiration to many people for many years. The image of Pete in his wagon the pencils in a bucket in the front, will always be etched in my mind.

The late Frank Henry of The Martz Group once told me that Pete was a part of the fabric of Wilkes-Barre.

“He was not a vagrant — he was an institution and a positive one at that,” Mr. Henry told me.

Pete Chaivanik’s spirit lives on in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. I’m sure Pete is looking down on the city, hoping for a strong comeback that would see more stores and more shoppers.

And it seems that we are seeing a post-pandemic comeback. Brenda Sokolowski, owner of Circles on the Square, last week said business is picking up at the deli and she hopes that trend continues.

“I’m starting to see familiar faces that I haven’t seen in three years — since start of the pandemic,” Sokolowski said. “I’m also seeing new faces, so I believe more people are being hired to work downtown.”

Newman, Executive Director at the Diamond City Partnership, has been at the center of the downtown’s ups and downs. In a Times Leader story last week, Newman offered his thoughts and supporting data on the downtown’s status in 2023.

Newman said activity has picked up as office workers have slowly returned — since the start of 2023, Newman said the total number of workers in downtown has been 23% higher than the same period in 2022 and 43% higher than 2021. Similarly, downtown visitors, diners and shoppers have reached 82% of 2019 levels.

“Nonetheless, the damage done to downtown’s economy has been consequential,” Newman said.

Again, he pointed to the data.

In March 2023, Newman said the number of people coming to work in Downtown Wilkes-Barre was 56% of the March 2019 total.

“There are newly vacant storefronts to be filled, and buildings whose uses must now be re-imagined,” Newman said.

Newman said because we can’t count on downtown office headcounts returning to pre-pandemic levels, DCP is redoubling its focus on reinforcing other pillars of the downtown economy — residential development; the colleges; arts and entertainment; and destination dining and shopping.

That said, Newman admits more needs to be done.

Newman said the focus of DCP’s current work plan can be summarized as:

1. Ensuring that Downtown Wilkes-Barre is consistently clean, safe, and attractive.

2. Helping Downtown’s existing businesses and venues.

3. Improving the product by creating lively, interesting, high-quality places.

4. Marketing those places to the people we wish to attract.

5. Planting the seeds for new economic growth.

“COVID ended that momentum, but we’re determined to ensure that the halt is only temporary,” Newman said.

Let’s hope so.

But let’s stop blaming the pandemic for everything that has gone bad and adapt the determined spirit of “Pencil Pete” Chaivanik.

And believe John Maday when he says there really is a lot of good stuff going on in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.