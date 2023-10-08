🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council will discuss plans for an almost $1 million project during Tuesday night’s work session.

Mayor George C. Brown is seeking council’s approval to award a contract of $960,463 to Pennsy Supply for a street paving project that will affect several streets in the city.

The streets (or portions thereof) being paved are:

• McClean to Poplar to Arch Streets

• Caffrey from Solomon to cul-de-sac

• Cummiskey from Solomon to Nicholson Streets

• North Main from Hollenback to Linden Streets

• North Main from Linden to Chase Lane

Also during the work session, council will discuss:

• Authorizing the proper city officials to sign any and all necessary documents related to the purchase of computers for the Health Department from CDW-G for a purchase price of $35,100. The purchase is being made through a Pennsylvania Cooperative Purchasing Program (“COSTARS”) using Public Health Emergency Preparedness (“PHEP”) grant funds.

• Acknowledging the city’s Emergency Operations Plan (“EOP”) and Notification and Resource Manual (“NARMS”) that will be updated to include Standard Operating Procedures for Solomon’s Creek High Water Surveillance and Flood Gate Operations.

City Council will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the fourth floor of Wilkes-Barre City Hall for the work session.