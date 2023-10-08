🔊 Listen to this

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage is seen with Michael Coolbaugh, who represented the company in Saturday’s Gentlemen’s Dash.

Jordan Consagra (right) of Pittston is about to break the tape to win the 50-meter Gentlemen’s Dash on Saturday as part of Paint Pittston Pink events. Jonathan Bilbow, 46, of Mountain Top (center) finished second.

Jonathan Bilbow, of Mountain Top, is seen finishing second with the rest of the field behind him.

Contestants in the Gentlemen’s Dash make their way to the starting line on Main Street.

Some of the contestants’ footwear is seen here.

PITTSTON — Following the Paint Pittston 5K, 13 men decked in tulle, leotards and high heels who made their way down the city’s Main Street on Saturday to raise money for a good cause.

The competition entitled the “Gentlemen’s Dash” is in its ninth year, the brainchild of Sal Sciandra, husband of the event’s President and Co-Founder, Barbara Sciandra.

This year the efforts of the 13 raised over $75,000 before they put their pumps to the ground, with many choosing speed over form.

Emcee Chelsea Strub pointed out that the fun race was a lot more than simply a chance to dress up in shades of pink and take crazy photos that would forever live on social media.

Instead, the men and their supporters were aware of the benefit of the money they were raising for cancer research and the people it would help.

Jordan Consagra came in first place in the dash, crossing the finish line in high heels secured with pink duct tape.

Consagra, who had an outfit complete with bling-filled glasses and pink hat, said he had selected his clothing himself.

Consagra, a Pittston Township volunteer firefighter, raised over $4,000 and was grateful for the generosity of the community and his fellow firefighters to reach that total.

“This is such a beautiful cause and such a wonderful benefit,” he said.

Consagra said that he trained “a bit” for the race.

“I was never in high heels before,” he said.

He picked out his fancy footwear himself, he said, and ordered it on Amazon.

“They’re size 12,” he said laughing.

John Warnek, a DWC Duryea Wildcats football coach, came in third in the dash.

“I’m happy with that,” he said, following the race.

Warnek said he ran an opportunity to raise money for a good cause and to be an example to his players.

He said he was overwhelmed with the support he got from the community and his players, with many buying T-shirts reading, “Warnek’s Wildcats, Let’s Tear up Cancer.”

Michael Coolbaugh, Times Leader and Sunday Dispatch’s Graphic Designer, finished the race strong in a tartan patterned skirt and pink shoes complete with bows.

For Coolbaugh, the race was a chance to give back to the community.

“I absolutely love the good work that Paint Pittston Pink has done and continues to do raising awareness and funding for research,” Coolbaugh said in a statement on his donation page. “Being able to bring a whole community together under a common cause is no small feat and Paint Pittston Pink has managed to do that time and again for the most noble of causes.”