Crowds turn out with umbrellas to cheer on runners

🔊 Listen to this

Colby Walsh, 16, of Pittston was the overall winner of the Paint Pittston Pink 5K.

Umbrellas and raingear were the order of the day as people gathered on Main Street to watch the Paint Pittston Pink 5K on a very wet Saturday.

The first female to finish the Paint Pittston Pink 5K was Catherine Power, 28, of Chicago.

PITTSTON — In spite of rainy weather, Paint Pittston Pink wrapped up Saturday with a series of events that brought area residents to its Main Street for competition and camaraderie, while raising money for cancer research.

Barbara Sciandra, one of the founders of the event 10 years ago, pointed out that even during a torrential downpour, people were registering for the 5K race and fun run which opened the day.

“We’re about being positive,” she said. “So, a little rain doesn’t stop us.”

Sciandra credited the turnout to the commitment of area residents to the Pittston area and to a good cause.

The day’s events were unaffected by the wet weather, but pink ponchos were provided to participants and many clung to a cup of hot coffee as they waited for the race to begin.

Sciandra donned red rubber boots that made walking easier, in spite of slick walkways.

“They’re not quite pink,” Sciandra said of her footwear. “But it was as close as I could get.”

Walking with purpose

Jim Haberski of West Pittston, who walked the 5K, said he enjoyed the opportunity to spend a morning having a good time while raising money for a good cause.

Haberski said he’s known people who have battled breast cancer and is always aware of the benefits of medical research.

He participated in other fund raising efforts of the Paint Pittston Pink effort, including the Paint the Red Mill Celebrity Bartending event earlier in the week.

Haberski, who moved back to the Pittston area about 10 years ago after having lived in the Harrisburg area, said he’s encouraged by the development that has come to Pittston within the last decades.

“When I left it wasn’t so good and now it’s wonderful,” he said.

Haberski, now 73, said he appreciates the chance to be part of the city and its events.

He plans to keep walking the PPP 5K for as long as possible.

Pat Roman, from Duryea, ran with his son Patrick, nephew Frankie, and Levi Pizano. The boys were all 11-years-old.

The group ran the 5K without any specific training, saying they all kept in good shape by playing football. Roman said the group was also running in support of John Warnek, DWC Wildcats football coach, who ran in the Gentlemen’s Dash which followed the race.

Colby Walsh, 16, of Wyoming Area took first in the men’s division.

Walsh said, “It felt good to come in on top.”

Catherine Power, who ran in the women’s 20-29 group, took first place overall in the women’s division.

Running with purpose

Sciandra, who founded Paint Pittston Pink with Qiana Lehman 10 years ago, knows well the benefits of clinical trials and aggressive research.

Sciandra was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, participated in a clinical trial and is now cancer-free for a decade.

In its 10-year history, the effort has raised about $750,000,

Following Saturday’s event, Sciandra estimated that that amount has now risen to close to $900,000.

All of the proceeds raised by Paint Pittston Pink are donated directly for research using the Paint Pittston Pink Fund at The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.

Attendees of the event also got a chance to score some pink giveaways and breast cancer information from staff manning a Geisinger mobile mammogram bus, which will bring screenings to patients in underserved communities during October.

Gina Markel, mammography technologist, said she was overwhelmed with the response the Pittston Area community had in supporting breast cancer research.