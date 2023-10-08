🔊 Listen to this

Jacquelyn Viola, 6, dances in front of the NAACP logo on the dance floor at Genetti’s Best Western Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre.

Brother Stephen LaMendola looks over the program at the NAACP Gala held at Genetti’s Best Western in Wilkes-Barre Saturday night.

Sylvester Sartin pours a glass of water with Wuillie Mae Gibson seated next to him at the NAACP Gala Saturday night.

Stephen Trimingham sits with his mother, Mickie Trimingham, at the NAACP Gala Saturday night at Genetti’s Best Western.

WILKES-BARRE — Area residents gathered Saturday to commemorate the accomplishments of the NAACP Wilkes-Barre branch over the past year and recognize individuals who moved the organization’s mission forward.

About 300 people filled Genetti’s Best Western main ballroom for a Freedom Fund Banquet that was filled with food, music and inspirational speeches.

The theme of this year’s event was “unity in the community,” and speakers focused on providing equal opportunity for everyone and the importance of helping others.

Brian Dugas, the recipient of the organization’s 2023 President’s Award, said after spending two years doing service work in Tanzania, East Africa, he came back with a renewed commitment to helping others and speaking out about important issues.

He said he was very proud that he was able to train women there as first responders in their villages, who would then provide education and support to their communities, connecting with medical professionals when necessary.

Dugas said he remembered the late NAACP leader Ron Felton coming to Tunkhannock High School to speak about racial equality during an assembly of students sometime in the 1970s, when he was booed from the podium.

But, Dugas, who was head of the diversity club, made it possible for Felton to meet with students from his classes and from the club later that day.

Felton was able to share his feelings and thoughts about racism with the students, and they were able to get an understanding of how he was feeling. That incident fueled Dugas’ commitment to racial equality and diversity, he said.

Felton, who served for many years as president of the Wilkes-Barre chapter of the NAACP and was well known in the community, died in August.

Connecting with people

Melissa Rivers, second vice president of the chapter, said she was in awe of the diversity reflected in the room.

“We have councilmen, the mayor and college representatives here,” she said. “This is an example of unity. I’m happy that we’re all in this room together.”

Brittany Stephenson said the event was a great opportunity to connect with people that she hadn’t seen for a while and make new friends.

Stephenson, 26, pointed out that those attending ranged from high school students to retirees.

“Some travelled across Pennsylvania to get here and a few from outside Pennsylvania,” she said. “I even ran into a professor of mine from Bloomsburg, he comes every single year.”

Stephenson is a graduate of Wilkes-Barre Area and Bloomsburg University. She is a candidate for Luzerne County Council. She is the first Black woman to run for that position.

Rich Kramer, the chapter’s treasurer said he came on board earlier this year and has been amazed at the group’s activities and growth.

“When you want something to get done and are looking for someone to do it,” he said. “Look in the mirror.”

Also honored at the banquet were: Shanie Mohamed, Diversity Leadership Award recipient Arissa Chambers, Youth Activism Award recipient Rashida Lovely, Audrey Spencer Community Service Award recipient