Breast cancer survivor recalls how she almost skipped mammogram

Tina Gavin and her husband, Paul, pose for a photo. Gavin was diagnosed with stage one breast cancer following the detection of a lump on a routine mammogram that she almost canceled.

Tina Gavin almost canceled the mammogram that caught her breast cancer.

“It was right after Christmas and right before New Year’s — it was a hectic time of year and I was like, ‘I don’t have the time,’” Gavin said.

But the 60-year-old Moscow native decided to go to the appointment anyway — and it’s a good thing she did.

Her mammogram caught an abnormality on her right breast, which was quickly biopsied and diagnosed as stage one lobular breast cancer.

Compared to ductile breast cancer, which is the most common type of the disease, lobular breast cancer only occurs in around 10% of breast cancer patients.

Gavin had not experienced any warning signs or symptoms, which Dr. Timothy Farrell says is typical for most breast cancer patients.

“I wish breast cancer hurt because then you wouldn’t need mammograms, you would just need to be on the lookout for symptoms, but most tumors — breast and otherwise — are silent for a long, long time,” Farrell said.

When it was found in December of 2022, Gavin’s tumor measured only approximately one centimeter, which meant she was able to forego chemotherapy treatments. An MRI found that the cancerous cells had not metastasized, or spread, to any lymph nodes, and she underwent a lumpectomy on the tumor.

Following the surgery were over four weeks of radiation treatments, which Gavin says were a challenge.

“Radiation does take a lot out of you,” Gavin said. “You just think you’re strong and you can go through anything, but it knocks you back. It makes you tired and your skin does break down.”

Family history of breast cancer

Gavin’s cancer is not the first time the disease has touched her family.

Twenty years ago, Tina’s mother also was diagnosed with breast cancer — but her cancer was not caught as early and had moved into stage four by the time it was detected.

“That was always on my mind. When I was told I had breast cancer, I just kept thinking of what my mom went through,” Gavin said.

Dr. Farrell, who treated Gavin during her cancer journey, also treated her mother during her treatment.

“Tina’s mother was a breast cancer patient of mine over 2o years ago. I certainly don’t remember all of my patients, but I remember her,” Farrell said.

“It kind of shows some insight into the fact that she did have a family history with her mother having had the disease as well,” he added.

Because of this, Gavin immediately advised the women in her family to schedule their own mammograms in fear that the trend would continue.

Unfortunately, it did.

“My one older sister didn’t go for two years and with me telling her to go, she went, and the same thing happened — she had breast cancer,” Gavin said.

“She just finished her radiation, and thank god she listened and went through with the mammogram. We’re both here together talking about it, going through it, and we needed the support system,” she added.

Staying on top of mammograms

Her cancer journey could have been worse if not for her early detection, Gavin said.

“Nobody wants to hear that they have cancer,” Gavin said.

“It’s scary and you’re on an emotional roller coaster. I just thank god that I went when I did because they caught it early and it was small,” she added.

Gavin advises other women to stay on top of their annual mammograms — even if there are no symptoms.

“I had the fear of what my mom went through, so I went yearly. Unfortunately, my mom caught it too late, but I did not,” Gavin said.

“I am so glad that I didn’t cancel my appointment, because let me tell you — women never cancel their hair appointment and they should never cancel a mammogram because early detection probably saved my life,” she added.

Nowadays, Gavin has finished treatment and her strength has restored. Without the support of her family, she never would have made it to this point, she said.

“For a while, I couldn’t lift my arms and couldn’t pick anything up, which was hard when you have five little grand kids and they all want to be picked up and to hold you,” Gavin said.

“The love and support of my grandkids — and my entire family — helped me through my toughest moments. I have so much to live for — I have so much to give back to them,” she added.