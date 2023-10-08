Blytheburn Lake Association holds annual derby

🔊 Listen to this

MOUNTAIN TOP — Families from all over the area came out Sunday to hook some bait and cast their lines during Blytheburn Lake Association’s annual fishing derby.

The weather was cool and windy, with patches of sun peeking out from behind the clouds, and attendees dressed warmly in sweatshirts and caps. It was the perfect fall day, complete with a gorgeous view of the red, orange and yellow foliage that surrounded the lake.

“Everyone’s so nice, everyone’s so excited and it’s obviously a beautiful day,” said Michelle Coughlin, of Nanticoke, who attended to the derby with her husband Kevin, and their two children, 2-year-old Sloane and 7-year-old Eileen.

“We were saying this morning we didn’t want to come because we were feeling lazy, but I’m so happy we came,” Coughlin said.

According to Lake Association President Felicia Bierzynski, the annual fishing derby has existed for about 15 years and began the year the Lake Association was formed. While Blytheburn is a private lake and you normally need to be a member in order to fish, the derby is open to non-members as well.

“They (the kids) really enjoy it and I think it’s teaching a lesson too,” said Bierzynski. “Rather than just playing on computer, come out and throw a fishing pole.”

The community service event was completely free. While attendees brought their own fishing poles, the association supplied the bait, as well as refreshments.

At the end of the event, prizes such as tackle boxes, fishing nets, tumbler cups and more were given out to whoever caught the most, biggest and smaller fish.

For Leonard Davies, of Kingston, the derby was a chance to bond with his 9-year-old daughter, Addisyn.

“My cousin and I fished here years ago,” said Davies. “I was just telling her a few stories like how many bass we caught, so it’s been nice.”

The fishing derby is a yearly event for Mallory Hudak, of Mountain Top, and her two children, 8-year-old Avery and 5-year-old Lincoln.

“Fishing is something we always do in the summer. My dad takes both of my children fishing so it’s a tradition we have kept on and we enjoy doing it,” Hudak said.

When asked how many fish she caught so far, Avery was interrupted by Lincoln, standing near the water’s edge, pole in hand, who enthusiastically shouted, “One! I caught it!”

“That was the highlight of our morning so far,” Hudak said with a laugh.

For Hudak, fishing has always been a family affair, one she intends to keep it.

“My favorite part is to experience this with my kids because my dad used to take me fishing all the time, and now I get to see it through their eyes.”