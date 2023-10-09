🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Peace and Justice Center, NEPA Green Coalition, King’s College Economics Department, and the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Wyoming Valley will present “An Evening with Josh Fox,” as part of the Barbara Sabol Memorial Lecture Series.

Fox is the Academy Award-nominated director of the film “Gasland.”

The presentation will include a secret screening of a work-in-progress film that will focus on climate change and how we almost solved the problem during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The presentation will take place in Burke Auditorium at King’s College on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6 pm. It is free to the public.

The Barbara Sabol Memorial Lecture Series is designed to promote awareness of peace and justice issues by bringing recognized personalities to speak to the local community. The lecture series is named for a founding member of the Peace and Justice Center who died in 1997.

Fox is an American film director, playwright, and environmental activist, best known for his Oscar-nominated, Emmy-winning 2010 documentary, Gasland. He is one of the most prominent public opponents of hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling.

Fox is the founder and artistic director of a film and theater company in New York City, International WOW, and has contributed as a journalist to Rolling Stone, The Daily Beast, NowThis, AJ+ and Huffington Post.