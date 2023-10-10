🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A man from Wyoming County was arraigned Monday on allegations he struck a Luzerne County Coroner’s vehicle and assaulted a Plains Township police officer in August.

John Joseph Nemetz III, 61, of Ridge Road, Factoryville, intentionally used his 2005 Toyota Tundra pickup truck to strike a corner’s Dodge Durango three times on Warner Street on Aug. 17, according to court records.

Nemetz sped away but returned, at which time he cursed at two Plains Township police officers yelling, “get out of my (expletive) way,” court records say.

Police in court records say Nemetz refused to park his vehicle and continued to accelerate forward and backwards, nearly colliding into other vehicles on Warner Street.

Warner yelled he was going to kill police officers, claiming he had a firearm in his truck, court records say.

During the incident, Warner was observed leaning down into his truck giving the impression he had a firearm and yelled out, “boom, you’re dead,” according to court records.

Police allege Warner exited his truck and punched a police officer in the head before he was arrested.

Nemetz was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on three counts each of simple assault, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment, and one count each of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, accidents causing damage to unattended vehicle and reckless driving. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $75,000 bail.