The Luzerne County Courthouse lights will shine blue and white — the colors of the Israeli flag — due to the “reprehensible acts of violence that occurred in Israel,” county Manager Romilda Crocamo informed county council Tuesday afternoon.

Crocamo’s statement:

“Our hearts go out to all those affected by the recent Hamas attack. This act of violence is both devastating and reprehensible. We are deeply saddened and appalled by the recent terrorist attack that has taken innocent lives and caused immense pain and suffering. This cowardly act of terror has no justification and goes against the values of peace, compassion, and coexistence that we hold dear. We unequivocally condemn such acts of violence, as they only aim to spread fear and division among communities. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this tragedy. We stand united in our commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms and to work together towards a world where peace and understanding prevail. Luzerne County stands with Israel.”