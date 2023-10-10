🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA has named Doug Miller the new executive director of its Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA branch.

Located at 40 W. Northampton St. in Wilkes-Barre, this downtown site has been home to the YMCA since the 1930s. The organization as a whole is marking its 160th anniversary this year.

Miller comes to the branch with extensive experience, officials said, having served in other nonprofit leadership roles in the region. He spent 18 years as director of the Rock Rec Sports Complex in Trucksville, and then four years directing camp, athletics, and wellness programming at the Sydney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center.

“After having spent 22 years in the nonprofit sector, I’m excited to bring my passion for sports, fitness, and healthy living to the Wilkes-Barre Y,” Miller said.

Miller finds that his interests — playing and coaching basketball, working out, cooking, Philly sports and spending time with family — all align with YMCA focus areas, which include youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility, a release from the YMCA stated.

Miller has three grown children, two grandchildren and resides in Exeter with his wife, Natalie.

The Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA association is in growth mode, officials said, having gone from just two branches in 2019 to five by 2022.

“With more growth on the horizon, the team at GWVA YMCA is thrilled to welcome Doug’s leadership and insight, and continue working to expand programs like membership, aquatics, youth sports, child care and feeding programs,” the statement added.