250 attend ‘Stand With Israel’ rally at JCC

Audience members react to stories about the terrorist attack in Israel told by people living there who spoke via computer, their images projected onto large screens

The crowd stands and sings a haunting Jewish song during the ‘Stand With Israel’ event Tuesday night at the Freidman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.

Prayers were an integral part of Tuesday evening’s “Stand With Israel” rally at the Friedman JCC in Kingston, with Rabbi Eric Mollo of Temple B’nai B’rith asking for the gift of “courage to those in fear, wisdom to those who lead.”

Rev. Dr. Robert Zanicky from First Presbyterian Church prayed for healing “for the innocents and the soldiers” and for the country of Israel itself, calling it “the land that birthed the ethics we have been bequeathed.”

And, addressing the 250 people from the community who came to take a stand, Rabbi David Kaplan from Temple Ohav Zedek said, “My prayer for all of us is that each of you has a light in you.”

“Your soul is a divine spark, 250 lights in this room tonight,” he said, adding the light must overcome the darkness.

Four days after the attacks on Israel by the militant group Hamas, area rabbis and other clergy organized the rally, which included a visit via Zoom with three people who have ties to Northeastern Pennsylvania and who now live in Israel.

It was 2 a.m. in Israel when they spoke, and emcee Rabbi Larry Kaplan thanked Einat Davidowitz, Lee Glassman and Glassman’s daughter Kim Goldfarb for staying awake to participate.

Davidowitz, who lived in the Kingston area for 32 years before returning to Israel, where she had grown up, said she had lived through the 1967 war and the 1973 war, but “this is worse; this time they are directly targeting civilians … Israel is very, very, very devastated.”

“They killed children,” Davidowitz said. “They killed mothers with children, babies, older people … they kidnapped them, they raped them.”

The attacks began on Saturday, attorney David Schwager said as he opened the program, “of all days on the Sabbath, at the conclusion of the Festival of Sukkot.”

People have called that day “Israel’s 9/11,” a comparison to the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 in the United States, but Glassman, a tour guide based in Jerusalem, said it is “11 to 12 times” worse than that, when you consider Israel’s smaller population.

“Everybody knows someone who was killed or injured or taken captive,” said Glassman, who used to live in Scranton and who also spoke to the assembly via Zoom. “The whole country is sitting shiva.”

His daughter, Kim Goldfarb, also speaking via Zoom, said past instances of violence were “never this coordinated. You could chalk it up to a handful of lunatics.”

It’s almost incomprehensible, she said, that someone could methodically plan such evil. Most people of all ethnic groups, she said, “just want to plan dinner.”

She said she was distressed to hear some people refer to the desert celebration where people were attacked and kidnapped as a “rave” because in the United States a “rave” has a connotation of sex and drug use.

“Here this is families dancing in the field, people just rejoicing” at a holiday, she said.

Goldfarb said she feels better doing something, and because a young man in the military told her his group of 100 soldiers could use “100 sandwiches,” she quickly made 100 fresh sandwiches and had them delivered to his unit, along with fresh fruit and beverages.

If anyone wants to help Israel with monetary donations, Rabbi Larry Kaplan said, they can call the JCC at 570-824-4646 and find a recommendation for how to do that. If they find Kim Goldfarb’s sandwich-making effort appealing, they can help finance that by calling the JCC or Temple Israel at 570-824-8927.

And raise your voices, Rabbi Mollo said. “Please be vocal in your support of the Jewish community, of Irsael, and pray hard and pray often.”