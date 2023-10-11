🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Exeter charged by Kingston police after being nabbed by the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher, Musa Harris, pleaded guilty to attempting to have unlawful contact with a minor.

Paul Simkulak, 40, of Susquehanna Avenue, was accused of communicating with he believed was a 15-year-old girl in September 2022, according to court records.

During the online communications, Simkulak was told he was conversing with a 15-year-old girl who liked older men, court records say.

In response, Simkulak wrote, “Oh ok, well that works out good for me then,” before suggesting to meet to drink alcohol, smoke weed and have sex, according to court records.

Simkulak pleaded guilty to criminal attempt to have unlawful contact with a minor before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Vough ordered an evaluation of Simkulak by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board.

Simkulak is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 8. He remains free on $20,000 bail.