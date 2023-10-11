🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man charged in three cases of fleeing police including attempting to disarm a Plymouth law enforcement officer was sentenced to up to two years in state prison.

Duran Marsh Thomas, 31, last known address as South Meade Street, was initially arrested by Plymouth police when he was spotted traveling in excess of 80 mph in the wrong lane on East Main Street on June 1, 2021, according to court records.

Thomas turned onto several side streets while being pursued before he stopped near the Turkey Hill store on Main Street, court records say.

During the traffic stop, police in court records say Thomas punched an officer several times, attempted to reach for a bag containing firearms inside his personal vehicle and attempted to disarm the officer of a Taser during a struggle.

As Thomas was being arrested in Plymouth, a crowd gathered and yelled, “Black Lives Matter,” and hurled expletives at officers, court records say.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Thomas with crashing into a police cruiser after he sold crack cocaine in the area of Farley Lane and McGarragher Street on June 10, 2022, court records say.

Thomas initiated a pursuit through Wilkes-Barre and managed to elude capture, according to court records.

Earlier this year, Jan. 5, Wilkes-Barre police charged Thomas with fleeing a traffic stop.

Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Thomas to one-to-two years in state prison on three separate counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police, and one count each of disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine.

Thomas was also sentenced to serve six years probation.