HAZLETON — A 19-year-old man from Hazleton was arrested on allegations he stabbed another man causing life threatening injuries Tuesday.

Police in Hazleton City responded to the area of Alter and West Fourth streets where they found the victim at about 2:10 p.m.

The victim was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton and flown to a regional trauma center for life threatening injuries, police said.

Police arrested Edgar Tapia Fortunato when the was found in the area of North Vine and West 12th streets.

Fortunato had wounds to his hands and was treated at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton.

Fortunato was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, simple assault and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.