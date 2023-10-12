🔊 Listen to this

The two new multi-purpose fields at Wilkes-Barre Area High School are seen from a far corner of one field.

Wilkes-Barre Area School Board Vice-President Mark Atherton got to cut the ribbon for the two new multi-purpose fields built near the district stadium, which is partially visible in the back. Atherton was joined by the other board members, Superintendent Brian Costello, as well as school and district officials.

PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area School Board Members and district officials marked the completion of two new multi-purpose fields with a formal ribbon cutting Wednesday.

They opted to do the ribbon-cutting at the main entrance to the stadium, which has been in use since the start of the 2022 football season, then walk to the newer fields that were being used at the time with girls soccer practice on one and football practice on the other.

The fields cost about $5 million after the board opted in February to to add lights, and scoreboards, but Superintendent Brian Costello has long said all the athletic work, including the stadium, has been done within the anticipated budget.

