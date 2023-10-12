🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Officials with the F.M. Kirby Center say six feet of water rushed through the historic building’s lower level earlier this week, and that no events will be taking place this weekend as the recovery from Tuesday’s deluge continues.

That recovery could be challenging, because critical power infrastructure was submerged when a water main break flooded the building, setting off alarms at 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“Our electrical control room was under water and is the hub of the building for power. That is our main concern at the moment. We are working with an electrical team that is hopeful to restore power to the building by early next week. With that said, no events will take place at the Kirby Center this weekend,” Executive Director Joell Yarmel said.

Tuesday’s damage included areas spanning from the front offices, gallery space, and VIP bar to the downstairs restrooms, the Mohegan Pennsylvania Lounge, building storage, and the newly redesigned dressing rooms.

The updated dressing rooms had been unveiled shortly before the COVID-19 shutdown with assistance from community supporters including Kurlancheek Home Furnishing, Rebenack Appliances, Quad 3, and Gus Genetti.

“That was a huge project for us and it’s sad to see all of the hard work and generous contributions literally get washed away,” Yarmel said.

Impact on coming events

• Victor Wooten and the Wooten Brothers & Rebirth Brass Band was set to take the stage at the Kirby Center today, Thursday, Oct. 12, and has been canceled.

• Sal Vulcano’s performance for Friday, Oct. 13 has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the rescheduled date. Refunds will be made available through point of purchase for those unable to attend.

• Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will not be performing this Saturday, Oct. 14. The Kirby Center is working with the tour on a rescheduled date. The new date will be announced once it is confirmed.

No timetable for reopening

“We can’t say at this time when we will reopen but we are learning more each hour on the progression. Once we have power and the building is safe to host patrons, the show will go on. We are working closely with each tour scheduled to perform on our stage and are communicating that information through emails, social media, and our website once decisions are made,” Yarmel said.

“We are thankful no one was hurt and are grateful for the local responders for their quick action,” she added.

Tuesday’s flooding comes at a time when the center was rebounding from the long shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Times Leader reported in June, the F.M. Kirby Center was proud to go public with several new people in key leadership roles, its first seasonal brochure since 2019, a diverse lineup of events and a new logo.