KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West School Board approved a new, four-year contract at Wednesday’s meeting for the support staff union, with $1-an-hour raises each year. The contract also revises the seniority list to match what the union recommended, and increases the early retirement incentive by $500, to $2,000 for those who worked 10-14 years and $2,500 for 15 years or more.

The board tabled two big ticket contracts pending further review by the business manager who wasn’t present. Board Vice President Paul Keating said the board had asked for a recommendation on whether the district should borrow up to $2.5 million for some big projects, and that he felt they should wait until he can give a response.

The motions tabled were to amend a guaranteed energy savings project with SitelogIQ Services, Inc to include heating, ventilation and air conditioning improvements, and roof replacement at Third Avenue Elementary at a cost not to exceed $2 million, and replacement of the stadium turf by Keystone Sports Construction at a cost of $610,680. The board may schedule a special meeting before the next regular monthly session to revisit those motions.

The board also:

• Approved an agreement with The Meadows to provide psychiatric student care if needed.

• Approved an agreement with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern Pennsylvania for a one-on-one youth mentoring program.

• Approved an agreement with the Children’s Service Center of Wyoming Valley, Inc. for a Student Assistance Program.

• Renewed an agreement with Building Blocks for a before and after school program.

• Approved an agreement with NRG Controls North, Inc. for predictive and preventative maintenance services through Sept. 30, 2026 for $8,100 the first year and $10,900 the next two.

• Approved an agreement with The Bandana Project for mental health awareness and suicide prevention at a cost of $500.

• Appointed Greg Gresh as cleaner at $12/hour, Casey Vasello as attendance/general duty aide at $10.50/hour, Karen Adamski as personal care aide at $12/hour, Beth Martin as nurse assistant at $100/day, Erica Phillips and Alyssa Gavot as autistic support aide at $12/hour, Alliyah Jones as emotional support aide at $12/hour, Cierra Meeker and Barbara Romashko as special education aide/personal care aide at $12/hour, and Tracey Williams DeRocco as general duty aide at $10.50/hour.

• Accepted the resignation of general duty aide Malorie Giza.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish