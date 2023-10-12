🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The City of Nanticoke is one step closer to having extra eyes and ears on the lookout for crime.

During an informational meeting on Wednesday night in council chambers, several city officials gathered with over a dozen members of the public to discuss plans to organize a crime watch committee.

The committee is being formed after a growing concern of crime in the city, which Nanticoke City Mayor Kevin Coughlin says residents’ assistance will help to curb.

“Everyone here in this room wants the same thing and that’s to keep the city safe,” Coughlin said. “Hopefully, this will help us do that.”

The committee will consist of volunteers from the city who will be on the lookout for any strange activity happening in the community, which they would report to the police.

“It’s not a full-time job,” said District Attorney’s Office Det. Charles Casey.

“It’s about collecting information, keeping that information and sharing it when the police need it. You’ll be the eyes and ears of the police and that is unbelievably important,” Casey added.

The City of Nanticoke spans roughly three-and-a-half miles and is home to about 12,000 residents.

Currently, the Nanticoke Police Department keeps just two patrol officers on duty at any given point — a number Police Chief Michael Roke hopes to grow, but says it will take time to do so.

The crime watch committee would aid in the force’s efforts to keep the community safe in the meantime, he said.

“The information that comes from you guys is unbelievably important,” Roke said.

But, according to Casey, creating a large enough interest for the committee is important to ensuring its success, and the more residents keeping an eye out, the better.

“When you guys are talking to your neighbors, probably the most important thing you can do is encourage cooperation— that’s what will make this endeavor successful,” Casey said.

Residents who are interested in being involved with the committee can attend the next meeting, which Coughlin says will be scheduled in the coming days and posted to the City of Nanticoke website and the Nanticoke City Police Department Facebook page.