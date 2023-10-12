🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Wilkes-Barre was arraigned Thursday on an arrest warrant alleging he downloaded and shared images of child sexual abuse materials.

Matthew Kennedy, 40, address listed as Blackman Street, was charged following an investigation by Luzerne County detectives of a Cyber tip received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Cyber tip involved images of child sexual abuse materials were downloaded and shared by an electronic device registered to Kennedy, according to arrest records.

Descriptions of graphic images involved girls as young as 5-years-old with files linked to a fraudulent modeling agency based in Ukraine, arrest records say.

Detectives in arrest records say the Cyber tip involved 42 images of child sexual abuse materials linked to Kennedy’s electronic device.

An arrest warrant was issued for Kennedy on Tuesday.

Kennedy was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Ferris Webby in Central Court on 42 counts each of child pornography and dissemination of images or video of child sex acts, and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. Kennedy was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $125,000 bail.