WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre woman employed as a caregiver was arraigned Thursday on allegations she used a dependant person’s bank card to withdraw money from an automated-teller machine.

Dina F. Galella, 49, of East South Street, a caregiver at a home on Almond Lane, Wilkes-Barre, admitted to the theft during an interview with city police detectives on Oct. 9, according to court records.

Galella allegedly claimed she was behind on rent as a reason she withdrew $350 from the dependant person’s bank account.

Court records say Galella was one of several caregivers employed at the Almond Lane residence.

Galella’s supervisor reported the alleged theft when he discovered two withdrawal transactions occurred on the bank account of a dependant person leaving only $.20 cents in the account.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage that showed Galella using the bank card at an ATM on Hazle Street withdrawing $300, and another $50 on Oct. 3, court records say.

Galella repaid the money when she was confronted by her supervisor, court records say.

Galella was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre on misdemeanor charges of theft, access device fraud and financial exploitation of a dependent person. She was released on her own recognizance.