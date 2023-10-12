🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Forty Fort man was sentenced to seven years probation with the first four years under strict supervision for online solicitation of a minor.

Aaron W. Turner, 27, of Rose Street, was arrested by Kingston police in December 2022, based on his encounter with two cooperating witnesses, one known as Musa Harris, the self-proclaimed Luzerne County Predator Catcher in July 2022.

Court records say police responded to a parking lot at Wyoming Avenue and West Vaughn Street where Turner threatened to harm himself on July 16, 2022.

Turner had been approached by the two cooperating witnesses inside a store where Turner believed he was meeting a 15-year-old girl for “shower sex,” court records say.

Turner pled guilty to criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility on April 6.

Turner’s original sentencing hearing on Aug. 30 was continued to allow his attorney, Lawrence Kansky, to inquire if Intermediate Punishment was possible due to Turner’s mental disability.

Prosecutors did not object to Turner being eligible for the strict probation program.

Vough sentenced Turner to four years in the Intermediate Punishment Program followed by three years probation. Turner must also register his address as a sex offender for 25 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.