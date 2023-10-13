🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Several members of the community spoke in favor and opposition of multiple agenda items during Thursday night’s City Council session.

An agenda item to award a contract of $960,463 to Pennsy Supply for a street paving project that will affect several streets in the city caused quite a stir, with some finding the project to be a step in the right direction while others seemed to think it did not focus on the true problem areas.

“There are a lot of streets in this city that need to be paved and done over — look at Washington Street,” said Wilkes-Barre resident Sam Troy, who questioned how the streets were chosen.

But for resident Linda Joseph, the project is much-needed for the city, regardless of where the improvements begin.

“The streets need it — a lot of them need it, but this is a start,” Joseph said.

“It’s a positive thing — there’s no question about that,” she added.

Council Chairperson Mike Belusko also rose to defend the project, which he said is only a positive for the city.

“I think I can speak for council — we are thrilled that we are spending near a million dollars on the streets of Wilkes-Barre to be paved. That’s quite an accomplishment and I applaud that— that’s a lot of money to put on the roads,” he said.

Another agenda item to purchase computers for the Wilkes-Barre Health Department for a purchase price of $35,100 through grant funds elicited both negative and positive reactions.

Troy questioned the need for the purchase, noting that Wilkes-Barre is one of the only cities in the commonwealth to have a health department.

“Money just keeps on flowing to them — what do they even do?” Troy said.

Again, Joseph rose to defend not only the purchase, but the department itself.

“It seems like there’s this opinion sometimes that us having a health department and being one of the few who have a one is a bad thing — this is not a bad thing,” Joseph said.

“This is something that we should be proud of. Money has to be spent to allow them to do what they do — and they do a lot,” she added.

In addition to unanimously approving the street paving project and the purchase of the health department computers, council also approved acknowledging the city’s Emergency Operations Plan and Notification and Resource Manual that will be updated to include standard operating procedures for Solomon’s Creek high water surveillance and floodgate operations.