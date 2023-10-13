🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — The Greater Nanticoke Area School Board took several steps to improve academic opportunities at Thursday’s regular meeting, including establishing an after school extra help program in math and reading for students in Kindergarten through fifth grade. For older students, the board approved an industry fast track and dual enrollment agreement with Johnson College.

During the voting session 11 teachers were appointed to participate in the after school program, which Superintendent Ron Grevera said will run from immediately after school around 3 p.m. to about 4 to 4:15 p.m. Bus transportation will then be provided to drop the students off near enough to their homes that parents can pick them up. Teachers will help determine which students may benefit, and work with parents to encourage enrollment. Grevera said he would be happy to see 150 to 200 students taking advantage of the program.

The Johnson College agreement will give students a substantial discount on the per credit cost of taking classes, at $200 a credit or on average $600 per class. Students who want to do focus on one trade could graduate high school with an associate’s degree from the college, but Grevera said others could take advantage of it to see which trades and professions most interest them, then complete their college work after high school graduation. Classes will be held online or at either the main campus in Scranton or the new Hazleton Campus.

Grevera said the district is working with Luzerne County Community College to set up a similar program closer to home, at the LCCC Nanticoke Campus just down the road from the district campus.

In a separate matter, the board approved the purchase of 180 iPads from Apple Inc. for the Kennedy early Childhood Center at a cost of $52,920, and 180 iPad cases and six iPad charging carts from CDW-G for the Kennedy center at a cost of $10,860. Federal grant money will cover both purchases.

The board also:

• Accepted the resignation of Alan Yendrzeiwski as Key Club advisor, and appointed Amber Hyder to the position.

• Appointed Kyleen Thomas as 7-12 English teacher and Sandra Trocki as K-12 art teacher.

• Accepted the verbal resignations of cafeteria worker Lolita Devaughn and cleaner Laura Brown.

• Appointed Lara Adamski and Angela Millikin as cafeteria workers.

• Accepted the retirement of cleaner Nancy Pokrinchak.