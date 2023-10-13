🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society executive director Tony Brooks will host the annual fall architectural walking tour of downtown Wilkes-Barre at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14. Meet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 35 South Franklin St. Free parking next door to the church.

The tour will explore three centuries of Wilkes-Barre architecture in one square mile. From simple colonial Yankee houses to the magnificent mansions of the Gilded Age, from Gothic-revival churches to streamline modernism Wilkes-Barre has it all. Participants will learn how you can become an urban anthropologist through church architecture, visit inside the Zebulon Butler House, understand the meaning of Westmoreland, and hear the stories of French royalty, a world-famous artist, the first black attorney in Pennsylvania and marvel how a little girl spread the gospel of good manners and social graces around the world. Wilkes-Barre is not only home to anthracite coal that fueled the Industrial Revolution but is also the birthplace of Planters Peanuts and Home Box Office. This architectural walking tour will have you wanting more.

The cost is $10 per person and children will be admitted for free. Proceeds will benefit the restoration of the 1793 Zebulon Butler House, the oldest house in Wilkes-Barre. Participants are asked to wear comfortable shoes. The tour is approximately two hours.

Reservations can be made by calling or text to 570-793-3631. Rain or shine. For more information visit http://www.facebook.com/WBPreservation.