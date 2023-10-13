Networking group puts donation focus on Fork Over Love

PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre POWER! highlighted local nonprofit Fork Over Love during its monthly networking event Thursday at the Woodlands Inn and Resort as the organization wraps up its inaugural fundraiser, Restaurant Week.

Since 2021, Fork Over Love has distributed 53,000 free, chef-made meals to those in need. By partnering with locally owned businesses, the organization has poured $530,000 back into the local restaurant community.

“Any way that we can give back an organization like Fork Over Love, we’re happy to. One of the most important things about Wilkes-Barre POWER! is that we want to inspire the community to get involved and to learn about these fantastic organizations that we have,” said Wilkes-Barre POWER! board member Mike McGinley.

To support Restaurant Week, attendees of the networking event were given to option to buy raffle tickets for the “52 Weeks of Dinner” raffle. One lucky winner will be gifted more than 52 restaurant gift cards.

“And really during the pandemic, Fork Over Love inspired people to get out into the community and support these restaurant owners who desperately needed help,” said McGinley.

In addition to learning about a new nonprofit every month, POWER!’s monthly networking events also those in the community an opportunity to mingle and meet new people.

“It’’s a great way to meet like minded individuals and expand your network,” McGinley said.

Vice Chair of Fork Over Love, Ruth Corcoran, was excited to attend the event and to spread the word about the organization’s mission.

“For as much as we think everybody knows about Fork Over Love, I’ve met quite a few people tonight who hadn’t heard of us so to introduce it to new people is fantastic,” she said.

Corcoran said that they’ve received an outpouring of support from the community and the local restaurants during Restaurant Week, which will conclude on Saturday.

“The other thing that I think is a big part of it is restaurants keep closing. You know, I think we need to take strong look at that and find ways to support them,” said Corcoran.

While the pandemic may be over, she said that numerous issues still plague restaurant owners, like staffing shortages and inflation.

“We don’t want to see a landscape where there’s no small locally owned restaurants,” she said. “We’re going to do anything we can to keep them going.”