WILKES-BARRE — The former director of development for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton was charged in a prostitution sting coordinated by Wilkes-Barre police in September.

Christopher Sheperis, 39, of Plains Township, used a specific website to make plans to pay two women for sex at a hotel on Kidder Street on Sept. 22, according to court records.

Sheperis was observed by surveillance officers loitering in the hotel’s parking lot before he entered the hotel.

A woman used by police as an informant communicated with Sheperis, directing him to a specific room where an undercover female officer opened the door, court records say.

Police in court records say Sheperis was in possession of $160 when he was arrested.

After Sheperis was taken to city police headquarters for processing, he accepted responsibility and asked if he could pay a fine, court records say.

Sheperis is facing a charge of patronizing prostitutes that was filed with District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre on Oct. 4.

Eric Deabill, secretary for communications for the Scranton Diocese, said Sheperis is no longer employed by the Diocese.