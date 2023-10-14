🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The $54.2 million balanced budget Mayor George C. Brown proposed for 2024 contains no property tax or fee increases and includes more police funding and pay raises for most city employees.

Brown presented the proposed spending plan at City Hall on Friday morning.

While the package would represent a $1 million increase over this year’s budget, the mayor expects to balance the plan thanks to several factors, including increased revenue — such as rising tax revenues — and several money-saving efforts.

Mayor cites progress

“Progress is the word to describe the year 2023 for the city of Wilkes-Barre,” Brown said.

“After the first three years of my administration weathering and leading the city through COVID-19 and its economic impact and effects, 2023 finally exhibited progress for the city,” he added.

Brown, a Democrat, is seeking re-election this November. He will be facing Republical challenger Harry Crop III.

According to Brown, financial progress was evidenced by the city’s earned income tax, which has been increasing significantly and signifies the improving prosperity of city residents and the expansion of city businesses.

He noted the gradual return of workers to the downtown offices of Highmark Blue Cross and Guard Insurance.

Additionally, the Spark Program, an economic development project established with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce with $1 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act, has created 74 new businesses in the city, Brown said.

All of these things are expected to help drive increased tax revenue for the city, as salaries and spending and real estate transfers are predicted to grow.

Financial highlights

Among key revenue generators in Brown’s plan:

• Property tax revenues are expected to increased by $150,000, to $11.7 million next year, with the millage rate remaining at 141.33 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value. Unlike the rest of Luzerne County, Wilkes-Barre uses its own assessment. The other 75 municipalities use the county’s assessments.

• The mayor also forecasts growth in revenue from earned income taxes (up from $17,450,000 to $17,950,000), mercantile business taxes (from $1,350,000 to $1,550,000) and real estate transfer taxes ($2.45 million to $2.6 million).

The mayor also pointed to areas where the city has worked to save money:

• For the second year in a row, the city has opted to not take a Tax Anticipation Note (“TAN”), which is a loan issued by state or local government that is repaid with future tax collections. The city will save an estimated $150,000 in interest by not doing so, Brown said.

This year’s budget also reduced costs by:

• Eliminating the 2006 Bond Payment, saving $250,000 annually

• Finalizing a medical insurance premium with no increase, expected to save the city an estimated $420,000 based on the national average of a 6% increase.

• Lowering overtime as of July 1, 2023, saving over $100,000.

Key spending priorities

• Public safety: One of the largest budget increases, a 9.2% hike, will be spent on the city’s public safety, including the departments of police administration, criminal investigation, community services, patrol division, police operations, parking enforcement and traffic control and police training.

The increase will cover the costs of police raises, equipment maintenance, uniforms, training, K-9 medical expenses, building utilities and more.

• Salaries: The spending plan, which will head to City Council for approval, also sees a 4.7% increase in overall city salaries, rising to $21,949,133 from the $20,957,951 allocated for 2023’s budget. Increases in many cases are mandated under contracts with the various bargaining units.

Among the proposed salary increases would be one for Mayor Brown, who started out his term in 2020 by taking a $22,000 pay cut down to $60,000 from the $84,050 he could take.

Last year, Brown was approved for a $10,000 pay increase and, in this year’s proposed budget, he will see this same increase once again, bringing him to $80,000 annually.

City Council, whose pay has been frozen for years, would see an increase of 3% in salaries listed in this year’s budget, with $15,140 for Council Chairperson Mike Belusko and $13,595 for Council Vice Chairperson Bill Barrett and City Council members Tony Brooks, John Marconi and Beth Gilbert, bringing the total budgeted allotment for City Council salaries to $69,520.

Despite the salary increases, City Council’s total budget saw an 8.5% decrease from last year’s allotted $180,054, to $164,749 this year.

Salaries and benefits combined totaled $40.2 million or more than 74% of the expenses in the proposed budget. They were approximately 2% more than the $38.4 million budgeted for this year.

Community engagement

The city’s community engagement has also made a comeback following the pandemic, Brown said.

“The construction of the Public Square stage and lighting has opened the Square to a multitude of events ranging from a 50th birthday celebration attended by almost 100 people to thousands of people at The Guess Who concert in August,” Brown said.

“Also, the construction of the skatepark at Hollenback Park has been a great hit, in constant use, and a showcase of the city’s commitment to our youth,” he added.

According to Brown, other projects such as the rehabilitation of Barney Farms Park in South Wilkes-Barre, the creation of a pickle ball court, construction of another special needs playground and refurbishment of the Bog Park in Miners Mills all showcase the city’s recent growth.

But the upward trend won’t stop there, he said.

“We’re really taking on a lot of new ideas and bringing the city forward,” Brown said. “Even with that in mind, there will be no tax or fee increases, which is great news to the residents of the City of Wilkes-Barre.”