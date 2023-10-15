🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As we get older, we are faced with decisions that we may not want to make, but must.

One area where decisions can be difficult is during the art of purging.

Or as I call it, “Cling it or sling it.”

Decisions, decisions, decisions.

But purging can be good, even though it could conjure up memories of good times and sometimes bad times.

For me, I’ve been purging for a couple of years now — deciding when to discard things that I truly value, but, really, nobody else would.

Purging is an ongoing process, but as we get older, the process needs to accelerate or else stuff will be left behind that no one will want to deal with, but they must.

So I have been getting things done. With a five-bag limit per week for garbage, the process is slowed a bit. But the purging continues.

My garage was the first to undergo mass purging and I did a pretty good job. Then I had to call a company to come and remove a lot of heavy stuff and they did a terrific job.

One discarded item was my 35-inch RCA TV that was surrounded by a solid oak cabinet that swiveled. I could not move this behemoth appliance.

But it served me quite well for many years and, actually, it was still in pretty good working order when I decided to “sling it.” It was sentimental — I purchased the TV when I got my first apartment following my divorce.

But the television I had been watching for 25 years was slowly dying. So, as I struggled with whether or not to pull the plug, I began searching for a replacement.

It wasn’t easy. Dealing with the loss of an electronic loved one was difficult enough — but deciding what to replace it with was even more daunting.

The attachment was strong.

Such is the process of purging. Should I cling to it, or should I just sling it?

Having to decide whether or not to keep things that you have gathered over your lifetime is no easy task. Some of it was gathered by those before you and they are, in most cases, your only connection to your early, formative years.

Much of this schlick-schlock really meant something to someone at some point in their lives. And that sentimental attachment was transferred somehow to you and others.

So just slinging it away is no easy decision.

And there are hundreds of those decisions that must be made.

A heavy feeling of guilt overcomes you when you realize that these articles of family history are about to be headed to a landfill somewhere.

So we search for reasons to cling to these items — to find that special place in our homes to preserve those connections to our past.

But it really isn’t the item that we are connected to — it’s the memories of where we were and who we were with when we first encountered the item. Those memories are what we cling to. The items are just what triggers those memories.

So by accepting that theory, purging becomes a little bit easier.

And with the cell phones of today, we can take photos of these soon to be discarded items and look at the photos and remember and we are fine.

While clinging to the items that collect dust and take up space is not the way to go, clinging to those memories is absolutely essential.

At least in my world.

Memories never fade, but of they start to fade away, just look at those photos and they will come rushing back.

And you won’t have to go to your garage or attic and search through boxes or albums — the photos will be in the palm of your hand on your cell phone.

So start your purging. Complete the process. Sling away. But always cling to those memories.

For those of us who were inundated by the Agnes flood of 1972, we know all too well the pain caused by lost items and fading memories. If only we had those darn cell phones back then.

But whatever we have left we can preserve and the storage space needed is in your cell phone.

So roll up your sleeves and start filling those garbage bags or call the guy to drop a dumpster in your driveway.

It’s purging time.

And when you are done, you might enjoy the open space and add a TV room, or a hot tub.

Then you can relax, open your photos on your cell phone and let the memories flow.

Just make sure your cell phone has enough memory capacity to preserve your memories.

