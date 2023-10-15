Luzerne County resident to participate in his 16th NYC Marathon

Leo Penas is coming all the way from the Philippines to take part in his third TCS New York City Marathon as part of Team Allied Services. He is representing a business that Steve Davidowitz’s brother, Ben, owns in the Philippines.

Imagine this scenario: You’ve just run 26.2 miles in the TCS New York City Marathon, slogging your way through all five boroughs and over a few hills. You’re tired, and happy, and since you’ve been at this for hours, it’s dark outside.

Now imagine yourself crossing the finish line before the sun sets. Doesn’t that seem like a good scenario just got better?

For long-time area runner Steve Davidowitz of Dallas, he’s sure it will be.

“I expect to be finishing in daylight this year,” he said of the upcoming race, set for Nov. 5. “And because I’ll be finishing earlier, I’ll get more crowd support and hear more of the bands that are set up to play along the route.”

This year’s TCS New York City Marathon will be the 16th for Davidowitz, and after running 15 earlier versions of the prestigious race, he gets to be part of a special group, known as Streakers and 15+.

As a reward of being in that group, he is guaranteed entry to the TCS New York City Marathon for the rest of his life, and this year he is eligible to start running at 9:10 a.m. instead of 11:30 a.m., which is when he previously started “at the end of the fifth wave.”

An earlier start should equal an earlier finish.

“I do expect 20,000 runners to run past me,” Davidowitz said with a laugh. “Maybe 30,000. But I won’t mind.”

“We have 63 runners in our local group,” said Charlotte Wright, an Allied Services administrator who is one of the runners, along with Davidowitz, whose participation in the TCS New York City Marathon raises money for Allied Services. “Steve is the only one of us with that 15-year streak,” she said.

The TCS New York City Marathon attracts some 50,000 athletes and this year 12,000 of them are running as part of more than 500 charity teams. Steve Davidowitz had already been participating in the marathon for a few years when he suggested that Allied Services field a team. During the past 12 years Team Allied Services has raised more than $5 million for the local agency.

Among the 63 runners this year, Wright said, there are people from Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and the Philippines. “A lot of the people are friends and family of Allied Services,” Wright said. “Some are just individuals who connect with the mission when they find us through the New York Road Runners.”

“Running a marathon in itself is an incredible accomplishment,” Wright said. “But doing it for a cause that’s special to you makes it so much more. Many of our runners have family members with lifelong challenges, physical or cognitive, and when you compare your effort to that, running 26.2 miles is nothing.”

Also running as part of Team Allied Services is Leo Penas from the Philippines. He is representing Open Access, a business owned by Steve Davidowitz’s brother, Ben. This year is Penas’ third year of participating in the race.

This weekend is significant for Team Allied Services, Wright said, explaining a group of them expects to run 20 miles together. After that, they will taper down and run shorter distances, saving their energy for the big race on Nov. 5.

For this year’s race, Davidowitz said, he has raised a personal record of more than $17,000. But he doesn’t take the credit.

“Support has come from family, friends, businesses and the community,” he said.