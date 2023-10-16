🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON TWP. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Monday prevented a Lycoming County man from bringing his handgun onto a flight.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said the 9mm handgun was loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber.

The gun was caught as the man, a resident of Unityville, entered the security checkpoint. The X-ray unit alerted on the carry-on bag, which required a closer inspection. The firearm was removed by the Avoca Police, who allowed the man to return the firearm to his vehicle.

The man now faces a stiff financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint. The penalty for carrying weapons can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

“This was the second gun that our officers at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport have detected at the airport checkpoint so far this year,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Bringing guns to checkpoints is a serious security violation. Our officers are vigilant and are focused on preventing weapons from getting onto an airplane. People who bring their guns to our checkpoints create a potentially dangerous situation through their own actions. Responsible gun owners know where their guns are and they know not to bring them to a checkpoint.”

Passengers are only permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage. Firearms must be unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality and gun owners have a duty to ensure they are not violating any local firearm laws. Additionally, contacting the respective airline could reveal any additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint.

Civil penalties for bringing a gun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because a concealed carry permit does not allow a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

