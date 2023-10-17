🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustee vice chairman Robert Bertoni recaps the process of selecting the next president of Luzerne County Community College before announcing the nominee was former state Sen. John Yudichak. To the left is Board Secretary Joseph Long who took roll on the vote. Yudichack got the post by a 13-2 vote.

NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees took the next big step into LCCC’s future during Tuesday’s regular meeting, voting to make John Yudichak the next president after current president Thomas Leary retires next summer.

The appointment is contingent on the college and Yudichak “negotiating a mutually agreeable employment contract.”

The vote was 13-2, with Paul DeFabo and Holly Evanoski voting against. After the meeting DeFabo said he had nothing personal against Yudichak but that “He wasn’t my choice.”

Prior to the vote Board Vice-Chairman Robert Bertoni said the college had received 40 applications, which the search committee winnowed to six who were interviewed, with all board members invited to attend. Three names were forwarded for final consideration, with the committee voting to recommend Yudichak.

Yudichak served 12 years as state representative followed by 12 years as state senator, most of them as a Democrat, though he did switch to independent in 2019, citing the “toxic conversation that is so pervasive” in politics from both parties.

Yudichak left the senate, announcing in December of last year that he had accepted a position as senior adviser with Harrisburg-based GSL Public Strategies Group.

Leary has been president of LCCC for 16 years, first taking the job in 2007. He has worked in some capacity at the college since 1974, the year the operation was moved from downtown Wilkes-Barre to the current main campus in Nanticoke. He announced his retirement — effective June of next year — last December, two months after the board had granted an 18-month extension to a deal that was set to expire Dec. 11, 2022.

Prior to the vote on the next president, the board unanimously gave Leary a 3% raise for his final year, retroactive to July 1 of this year. That follows a similar raise last year for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The latest raise should boost his pay for this final year to about $208,691.

Other action

In other moves, the board awarded a contract with A&E Group for “professional architectural and engineering services for miscellaneous projects” on an as-needed basis. The initial agreement runs from Jan 1, 2024 through June 30, 2027 with a renewal option for an additional two years (to June 30, 2029).

A&E will be paid based on hourly rates including but not limited to initial consultation and project investigation, project specifications and design, cost estimate and preparation of bid documents. If a project is undertaken after than, A& E would get a predetermined percent of construction cost for further work, a common arrangement with architect and engineering firms.

The board also announced:

New hires since Aug. 7 including Susan Koronkiewicz as full-time dean of nursing and health sciences at $87,296, Holly Ellis as full-time temporary instructor of English at $38,977, Dagmar Frias as full-time temporary instructor of sociology/human services at $38,977, Cassandra Mahaffey as full-time student support and accessibility services specialist at $46,765, Julie Boyer as full-time academic departments assistant at $29,189, and Carla Garrigan as full-time secretary for purchasing at $27,300.

Employment separations of part-time Northumberland Regional Extension Center Administrator Joelle Machese, Pittston Extension Center part-time secretary Mia Heckman, Scranton Extension Center part-time administrator Patricia Pivirotto, full-time business office operations assistant Marilyn Wall, Berwick and Greater Susquehanna Extension Centers full-time director Melissa Day, and full-time English faculty Andrew Petonak.

