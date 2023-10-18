🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — For those downtown looking to grab a quick bite to eat, a new food truck has set up shop outside of The Times Leader building on East Market Street.

2 Cousins All American Food Truck will be serving meals Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The menu offers a lot of options for customers to choose from, including appetizers like mozzarella sticks and fried mushrooms, Philly or chicken cheesesteak and speciality sandwiches like chicken with roasted peppers or pulled pork with BBQ sauce.

The truck also offers a few dessert items and drink options.

“Everything we do is cooked to order. Nothing is pre-cooked,” said co-owner Jason Defazio, of Moscow.

Defazio owns 2 Cousins All American Food Truck along with Danny Scherillo, from Drums. Scherillo said that they started the food truck a couple months ago because they were looking to go into business together.

“We didn’t want a brick and mortar place and a food truck is what suited us,” Scherillo said, who has had experience owning concession stands in years past.

Though traffic was slow on their first official day, Scherillo is hopeful things will pick up once word gets around.

“Today was slow, but we figured once people know we’re here and they taste the food, more will come.”